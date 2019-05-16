More money needed for Hazelton rec centre

Winter market proposed

RDKS has agreed to write a letter of support for a funding application regarding a Winter Market Pilot Program for 2019/2020. Skeena Valley Farmers’ market manager Margo Peill has expressed a need for more opportunities to connect local producers and consumers over the winter months. The proposal is still in its early stages of planning, but it suggests two markets twice a month from November to February. The intent is to create more local, sustainable jobs in the regional food system year-round.

Property subdivision granted

The board has approved a lot frontage relaxation at 205 Old Lakelse Lake Drive to allow the property owner to proceed with their plan for a subdivision, which will create one new developable rural residential lot. The proposed subdivision in Jackpine Flats has already received a preliminary layout approval (PLA) by the provincial subdivision approving officer. From a planning perspective, the lot size and configuration of the subdivision fit the rural residential characteristic of this area.

More money needed for rec centre

The board has authorized staff to proceed with creating a capital reserve fund for the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, located in Hazelton. The scope of the project has grown substantially since the original plan, which has impacted construction and operating costs, requiring a need for extra funding. RDKS supports a Northern Development Economic Diversification Infrastructure Grant application for up to $125,000. The Regional District’s contribution needs to be a minimum of $57,500 to be reimbursed the complete grant amount, which can be sourced from donations to the project.

Land added to Haisla First Nation Reserve

A proposal to add two land parcels to the Kitamaat Village of the Haisla First Nations Reserve has been approved by the board. The total area is approximately 120.2 hectares. The Haisla Nation requires the land to address growth and development pressure for additional residential, recreation, commercial and other land requirements.

Crown Land to be used for industrial

RDKS had no objections to the province for Cascadia Timber Corporation using crown land at Eagle Bay for log-handling and storage, for a two to five-year term. It’s agreed that any environmental issues, including impacts to bird habitat from timber harvesting, are addressed and that the appropriate First Nations are consulted.

