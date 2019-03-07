More members step off Princeton council’s trail committee

Another two people have walked away from council's KVR Mixed Trail Use Select Committee.

Another two people have walked away from council’s KVR Mixed Trail Use Select Committee.

In the past two weeks three members of the committee have quit, citing frustration with the discussions around the table.

Committee chairman Ed Vermette, who is also president of the Princeton ATV club, declined to comment on the developments.

“I don’t think it’s right for me to speak at this time,” he told The Spotlight. “I’m going to reserve comment until we’ve done our job.”

Related Letter: Two more trail committee members quit, citing absence of democratic process

The committee was struck in November 2018, and charged with making recommendations on how the KVR through the Town of Princeton could be opened for mixed use.

Two weeks ago Neal Dangerfield, who was a member at large, resigned in a letter to council that stated:

“It is also clear from the comments that the chair has made and his comments in recent media articles that the decision that the KVR is going to be mixed use has already been made. My own understanding of the committee was to see if it was feasible to use the KVR for mixed use and to come up with solutions to make it work, if possible.

“It was part of the mandate that consensus would have to be reached on any decision with all people at the table. However it is a simple majority vote that passes ideas, and as mentioned, with the totally unbalanced representation, this means everything will be steam rolled through with very little in the way of opposition.”

At a meeting Monday night council received Dangerfield’s letter, as well as a resignation letter from Mary Masiel and Joanna Nott, who represented the Vermilion Forks Field Naturalists.

Related Letter: Former council candidate quits Princeton trail committee, calling it “farcical”

It reads: “Vermilion Forks Field Naturalists was invited to participate in a discussion of the future of the KVR, the three kilometre section through town. At the first meeting it was obvious that the decision as to whether or not this three km section should be opened to motorized traffic had already been decided. You think that election to council gave you a mandate to this. If I understand correctly, you received the total vote of those advocating this stand, but now as the elected Mayor and Council, you must also represent all the constituents in this town, not just an interest group.” [Full letter on page 6 of this week’s Spotlight.]

At the regular council meeting there was no discussion regarding the resignations, except for Mayor Spencer Coyne announcing that a replacement for Dangerfield has been found, and that field naturalists are welcome to appoint two new members to the board.

Related: Members named to committee charged with finding solutions to Princeton trail conflict

In an interview Coyne said he is pleased so far with the committee’s progress.

There have been two meetings, and a third is scheduled for March 12.

“[There’s been lots] of progress. I’m amazed what they have managed to accomplish in such a short time.”

For examples, he pointed to the establishment of two subcommittees; one to create a draft survey of residential areas nearest the trail, and another to liaise with RCMP regarding trail use enforcement.

The committee also voted that should motorized vehicles be allowed on the KVR, a maximum speed limit of 15 km should be posted.

Coyne said that “no decisions have been made” so far, regarding KVR use.

When asked if he was surprised by the resignations he said: “Yes and no…I guess the people that resigned felt they cannot work within the terms of reference.”

Motorized use of the KVR was banned by the previous council in 2016, and the issue was frequently raised during last year’s election.

The committee includes representatives of the Princeton ATV Club, Similkameen ATV Riders Club, ATV BC, Timberline Cruisers, Osprey Snow Wheelers ATV Club, Vermilion Forks Field Naturalists, Vermilion Forks Backcountry Horsemen, The Princeton Exhibition Association equine user group, as well as Burton and Similkameen Avenue residents and members at large.

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.