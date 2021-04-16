More Langley-area business closed due to COVID-19

Any business with three or more cases among employees can be closed

Two more Langley-area businesses have been ordered closed or partially closed by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 infections among workers.

Updated info posted by Fraser Health on Friday said that as of Thursday, April 15, Highline Mushrooms, in the 3300 block of 224th Street, had been ordered closed.

Also shut down was S&R Sawmills, which is located on the Surrey-Langley border in the 19500 block of 98A Avenue.

That follows shutdowns earlier this week at Midland Liquidators on the Langley Bypass, the CKF manufacturing plant in Langley City, and at the Lago Marketing office in the Carvolth neighbourhood.

Any business with three or more positive COVID-19 tests among employees can be shut down by Fraser Health under new public health orders. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the change on April 8.

Almost 30 businesses had been ordered shutdown as of Friday since the order was put in place on April 12.

