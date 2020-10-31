More Justice, More Peace mural vandalized days after new change

A man was seen spray painting over the artists' statement Saturday morning

Victoria police are looking for information after a man was seen spray painting over a section of the More Justice, More Peace mural Oct. 31. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are looking for information after a man spray painted over the latest addition to the controversial More Justice, More Peace mural in Bastion Square Saturday morning.

Police were called to the square shortly after 10 a.m. when witnesses reported seeing a man on a motorcycle drive up and spray paint over a newly-painted statement from the mural’s artists.

The suspect is described as an adult-aged Caucasian man, standing at five feet, eight inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a multi-coloured motorcycle helmet, a blue vest over a green sweater and dark cargo pants. The suspect was riding a red and white motorcycle.

READ ALSO: ACAB removed from Victoria’s More Justice, More Peace mural

The new section of the mural was added by artists on Wednesday (Oct. 28) after Victoria council asked them to cover up the ‘ACAB’ acronym – which stands for All Cops Are Bastards – and read: “This letter has been censored by the City of Victoria influenced by the Victoria Police Department. In doing so, Victoria is contributing to the silencing of Black and Indigenous voices and experiences across this land.”

On Friday evening, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak released a statement calling the new addition “offensive” and stating his deep disappointment.

READ ALSO: Victoria police chief calls new changes to downtown mural ‘offensive’

Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to call their non-emergency line at 250 995-7654, extension 1 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News