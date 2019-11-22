More job cuts fall on Tolko employees, not just Vernon

An energetic rally by workers in the north-central British Columbia community of Mackenzie has highlighted the desperate situation facing many forestry-dependent communities across the province. Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., Sunday, April, 1, 2018. Three wood products operations in Mackenzie closed indefinitely or cut back hours this summer, blaming high log costs and adverse market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Another 44 jobs have been trimmed at Tolko Industries, company-wide.

The Vernon-based lumber company notified the affected employees Friday.

“Due to market conditions we made this really difficult decision,” said Communications Advisor Chris Downey, from the Vernon branch.

While he could confirm the number of jobs cut, 44, Downey did not have specifics on locations or positions and could only say it is company-wide in Canada.

“It’s throughout the organization, salaried employees,” said Downey.

But he did say that the decision was not due to the CN Rail Strike, despite other media reports saying so.

“It’s based on the conditions, nothing at all reflecting the contributions of the employees,” said Downey.

“Right now we’re just focusing on the 44 employees that have received notice that their positions have been eliminated.”

In fact, not all workers are aware of the internal announcement.

“We’re still working on notifying all employees.”

