More human caused fires in Oliver

Firefighters have been kept busy putting out several potentional wildfires

Oliver firefighters were kept busy Friday night from two human caused wildfires.

The first one was called in after 7 p.m. was on Oliver Mountain. BC Wildfire Services also was on scene.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

Oliver fire department said the people who caused the fire had no criminal intent and all parties involved have been in contact with fire officials and RCMP.

Fire crews also responded to a second fire on Blacksage Road at the same time as the first fire. That fire is suspicious but was quickly extinguished.

RCMP are looking for a suspect in the Blacksage Road fire.

The two fires are unrelated to each other, said Oliver fire.

READ MORE: Football-sized wildfire human caused