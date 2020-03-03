More homes sold but fewer on the market

Maple Ridge condo prices up four per cent in a month

Regional real estate is bouncing back, after numbers from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver show a 45-per-cent increase in home sales in February 2020, compared to the same month a year ago.

Home sales in Metro Vancouver totalled 2,150 last February, compared to 1,484, a year ago.

“Home buyer demand again saw strong year-over-year increases in February while the total inventory of homes for sale struggled to keep pace,” said board president Ashley Smith in a news release.

“This was most pronounced in the condominium market.”

Still, February’s home sales were 16 per cent below the 10-year average for February, said the board.

And while sales have increased, the supply has dropped, leading to what seems to be the resumption of a hot real estate market.

This February 2020, there are 21 per cent fewer homes on the market in Metro Vancouver, compared to a year ago.

“Our realtors are reporting increased traffic at open houses and multiple-offer scenarios in certain pockets of the market,” said Smith.

The benchmark price for a single family home in Metro Vancouver is $1.4 million, while a condo is now $677,000.

The benchmark price for a condo in Maple Ridge in February 2020, is $355,900, (75-per-cent higher than a decade ago) and in Pitt Meadows, it’s $494,300. The Maple Ridge condo prices is also 3.9 per cent higher than the previous January.

The benchmark price for a townhouse in Maple Ridge in February 2020, is $523,900, and in Pitt Meadows, it’s $613,100.

