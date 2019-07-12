More help offered to Maple Ridge food bank

Pictured holding the cheque left to right are: Glenda Siemens, manager of Pitt Meadows Save-On-Foods store, Chris Torgerson, manager of the 227th Street Store, Mary Robson, executive-director of Friends in Need Food Bank and Tyler Wynn, manager of the 203rd Street store. (Contributed)

In addition to donating tonnes of food to B.C. food banks, Save-On-Foods helped out with some cash as well for the local Friends In Need Food Bank, in Maple Ridge, on Thursday.

Managers and staff of Save-On-Foods presented a cheque to the Friends in Need Food Bank from their second annual fundraiser, Share it Forward, in partnership with the Western Family Brand. The cheque was for $7,920, up from last year’s donation of $6,928 – almost a $1,000 increase.

Overwaitea Food Group, Save-On-Foods and Western Family all support Friends in Need Food Bank.

Last month, Save-On-Foods announced a major expansion of its food waste reduction efforts, allowing unsold food of all types to be distributed to local food banks across B.C.

Currently, more than half of Save-On-Foods stores, 86 of them, are now diverting 100 per cent of their perishable, non-saleable food.

Friends In Need recently opened a refrigerated food hub or distribution centre in downtown Maple Ridge. That has allowed the society to expand its collection of perishable food such as meats, dairy, veggies or fruit daily to all four Save-On locations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

