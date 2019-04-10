Crowds gathered when crews moved the new Vedder Bridge structure into place in April 2017. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

More hardware handed out for the innovative Vedder Bridge in Chilliwack

The launch method used to move the bridge was a world first say those who orchestrated it

The launch of the new Vedder bridge structure two years ago, over the Vedder River, used such an innovative approach that some say it was a world first.

Two years later the local company that orchestrated it is being recognized nationally.

Emil Anderson Construction won the coveted Excellence in Innovation Award from the Canadian Construction Association (CCA), in part for the unique way the new bridge structure was slowly transported over the river into place, after it was built on land.

That approach using a “king post and cable system” reduced the labour costs and avoided the environmental impacts of in-stream work, and is a “world first” as far as anybody knows for a steel arch bridge.

The same method was used to remove the old bridge for demolition.The old one had to be replaced because it didn’t meet current flood or seismic standards.

CCA reps presented Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) with the 2018 CCA Excellence in Innovation Award for its “willingness to explore and implement innovative ideas and practices.”

READ MORE: Deck moved into place

“A fundamental component of the EAC design-build team’s strategy for replacement of the Vedder Bridge located in Chilliwack and providing an important transportation link between adjacent communities as well as recreational areas was to construct the new bridge on land and launch the bridge into place over the river,” according to CCA officials in a release about the award.

Emil Anderson worked with consultants/partner Klohn Crippen Berger to incorporate the unique method of king-post cable stay support system for the move in April 2017, “a first to the best of the knowledge of any project participants – to provide the arch structure with the additional strength needed to be moved into place.”

READ MORE: Huge interest in bridge move

EAC officials said it reduced the total labour costs by “as much as 35 per cent” and working over the river at levels of more than 98 per cent.

“In addition, the need for the in-stream temporary supports was eliminated, thus significantly reducing the environmental impact,” according to EAC.

CCA held its annual awards last month in conjunction with its annual conference, held at the Fairmont Southampton hotel.

“These awards recognize the important contributions of individuals, companies and associations that promote and enhance the Canadian construction industry.”

The 2018 Canadian Construction Association award recipients:

2018 CCA Person of the Year Award – Mary-Anne Bowcott, Westcom Plumbing, and Tom Rankin, Rankin Construction Ltd.

2018 CCA Excellence in Innovation Award – Emil Anderson Construction

2018 CCA Environmental Achievement Award – Maple Reinders

2018 CCA International Business Award – Aecon

2018 CCA National Safety Award – Gisborne Group

2018 CCA Partner Association Award – Vancouver Regional Construction Association

2018 CCA Community Leader Award – Tomlinson Group

2018 CCA Gold Seal Association Award – Winnipeg Construction Association

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake awarded funding for firesmart and fuel treatment project
Next story
VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

Just Posted

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Person inside injured after car slams into Surrey social housing building

    Emergency crews were on scene of a crash at King George Boulevard and 132nd Avenue much of the night

  • Bears due any time

    With an early summer on its way, residents should remember that spring cleaning isn't the only thing that should be on their mind. Bears are already starting to be spotted in the Houston area and are out of hibernation in the lower mainland. With snow quickly melting in Houston, it should be expected that our woodland neighbours could start paying rural areas a visit in the next week or two.

  • New CAO to start mid-May, RDBN hopes

    The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) hopes to find a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) by the middle of May.

  • Ladysmith grabs strategic waterfront parcel

    Year-long adjudicated expropriation of Lot 5 approved, supports waterfront plan

  • Day of Sucwentwecw celebrated all day at Barriere Elementary

    Students at Barriere Elementary on Friday, Apr. 5, celebrated their Day of Sucwentwecw throughout the whole school all day! They started with an assembly at 9 a.m. and then rotated between classrooms the rest of the day to learn from and share knowledge with members of the Simpcw First Nation.

  • Conserving Caribou

    Response from Minister Donaldson to Andrew Wilkinson's letter published March 30,2019

  • First place for Bantam girls in Richmond

    The North West District Bantam female team placed first in the Bantam C2 division at the Richmond Ravens Ice Classic Female Hockey tournament in Richmond on March 29-31. The team is comprised of girls from Houston, Burns Lake, Fraser Lake, Vanderhoof, Kitimat, Prince Rupert and Tumbler Ridge. The team had only two goals against them over the five games of the weekend, a strong result for a team that only formed this year. The team includes (back L-R) assistant coach Sophie Davis, Riley Emberley - Houston, Julia Lorette, Trinity Martens, Dakota Magnus, Amy Hanson, and head coach Kyle Magnus; (middle row L-R) Zoe Stephen, Camryn Ward, Jordyn Carter, Devyn Molloy, Maryn Sullivan - Houston , Jaylia Sanderson and Claire Sullivan - Houston; (front) Sierra Eagles. (Submitted photo). (L)