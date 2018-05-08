More funding provided for fight against invasive species

Knapweed is a commonly-seen invasive species in the B.C. Interior. New funding is being targeted at eradicating invasive plants. Photo: geograph.co.uk.

The Government of British Columbia and the Invasive Species Council of B.C. have renewed their commitment to effectively manage invasive species in the province, with an updated five-year strategic plan and the proclamation of May 2018 as Invasive Species Action Month.

Last week the provincial government announced it will be providing $861,500 to help manage the spread of invasive plants in the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions. Of that funding, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District will receive $120,000 over three years; the Lillooet Regional Invasive Species Society will receive $83,000 over two years; and Thompson Rivers University will receive $300,000 over three years.

The grant is part of a multi-year funding program that will see more than $7.7 million distributed province-wide to 34 regional invasive species organizations, local governments, environmental groups, and researchers, as well as the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia.

“Our government is committed to containing or eradicating harmful invasive plants that adversely affect both rural and urban communities,” says Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson. “The introduction of multi-year grants will help recipients develop effective, long-term plans to manage invasive plants at the regional level.”

Instead of providing grants on a year-to-year basis as was done in the past, the recipients will receive stable, multi-year funding up front for periods of up to three years. This money will assist with their ongoing efforts to control the spread of unwelcome plants and support the objectives of the provincial Invasive Plant Program.

Invasive species are plants or animals that are not native to this province, or are outside their natural distribution areas. They can disrupt habitat, displace native species, and negatively impact British Columbia’s environment, people, or economy.

“Once invasive species become established, they can spread rapidly, and seriously disrupt B.C.’s ecosystems if left unchecked,” says Donaldson. “The close partnerships that our government has developed with the Invasive Species Council of B.C., regional invasive species organizations, and several local governments have gone a long way toward managing these harmful species.”

Invasive plants, for example, can reduce biodiversity, increase soil erosion, alter soil chemistry, and adversely affect commercial crops. Some may pose a health risk to animals and people.

The Invasive Species Council of British Columbia, regional invasive species committees, local governments, provincial government ministries, and other stakeholders work closely together to raise awareness of invasive plants, identify and map them, and treat high-priority sites to control their spread.

The Invasive Species Council of B.C. assists with invasive species program co-ordination and communications, develops best management practices in collaboration with local agencies, and helps increase public awareness and reporting of invasive species province-wide. Regional invasive species organizations are non-profit societies that provide a forum for land managers and other stakeholders to co-ordinate treatments and participate in outreach and educational opportunities.

“The Invasive Species Council of B.C. and its partners are pleased with the Province’s increased investment to prevent the spread of invasive plants,” says Invasive Species Council of B.C. chair Brian Heise. “Its support for invasive plant management throughout the province helps recipients in both urban and rural communities co-ordinate their efforts and work together to protect British Columbia’s natural landscapes.

“We thank the Province for working with the Invasive Species Council of B.C. to kick off Invasive Species Action Month, and for supporting the updated Invasive Species Strategy for B.C. All of our partners throughout the province have contributed to this important collaborative effort and are participating in Invasive Species Action Month. Together, we can help protect B.C.’s landscapes from new invasive species.”

Some of the targeted invasive plant species in B.C. are flowering rush, Spartina species, knotweeds, marsh plume thistle, common tansy, European common reed, wild chervil, garlic mustard, poison hemlock, spotted knapweed, Anchusa, orange and yellow (non-native) hawkweeds, giant hogweed, blueweed, tansy ragwort, hoary alyssum, field scabious, leafy spurge, yellow flag iris, sulphur cinquefoil, and Scotch broom.

Members of the public can report sightings of invasive plant species anywhere in B.C. by using the Report-A-Weed or Report Invasives BC smartphone apps, by calling 1 888-WEEDSBC (1-888-933-3722), or by using the online reporting tool available at http://www.gov.bc.ca/invasive-species.

