More freezing rain in Mission

Environment Canada has updated its weather warning for the Fraser Valley

Freezing rain will continue to fall in areas of Mission and the Fraser Valley today, according to Environment Canada’s updated weather warning, as of 7:15 this morning (Dec. 28).

The warning states that ” a strong Pacific frontal system will move towards the region today. Warmer air aloft has spread across the region this morning while brisk northeast winds maintain the cool air near the surface.”

Freezing rain has been reported at Abbotsford since last night and it will continue through most of today.

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later today.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the Fraser Valley additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible before the snow transitions to freezing rain later today.

A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday over portions of the Fraser Valley.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.