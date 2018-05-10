More flood erosion on Princeton Summerland Road

Drivers are advised to use caution on Princeton Summerland Road after a washed out area widened overnight Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to use caution on Princeton Summerland Road after a washed out area widened overnight Wednesday.

According the Erris Fire Department an Argo crew employed a grader Thursday morning to widen the southbound lane for traffic.

The road is crumbling at the 18 km mark and the northbound lane remains closed.

