More flood erosion on Princeton Summerland Road

Drivers are advised to use caution on Princeton Summerland Road after a washed out area widened overnight Wednesday.

According the Erris Fire Department an Argo crew employed a grader Thursday morning to widen the southbound lane for traffic.

The road is crumbling at the 18 km mark and the northbound lane remains closed.

