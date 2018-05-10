More flood erosion on Princeton Summerland Road

Drivers are advised to use caution on Princeton Summerland Road after a washed out area widened overnight Wednesday.
According the Erris Fire Department an Argo crew employed a grader Thursday morning to widen the southbound lane for traffic.
The road is crumbling at the 18 km mark and the northbound lane remains closed.
