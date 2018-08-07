More firefighters join effort at Nanaimo Lakes wildfire

Fire still listed at 131 hectares, B.C. Wildfire Service now has 55 personnel at the fire

Smoke from the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire as seen from North Oyster on Monday evening. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Additional firefighters are out in the Nanaimo Lakes area to battle a blaze that is still out of control.

B.C. Wildfire Service said Tuesday morning that 55 personnel are now at the location, along with six helicopters and heavy machinery. Air tankers were utilized yesterday and may be required again today, said Natasha Broznitsky, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire was still at 131 hectares at last estimate.

Broznitzky said decisions to bring in more firefighters are made on a “case by case” basis.

“It depends on the level of fire activity, the type of terrain, how deep the fire’s burning, where the fire’s located…” she said. “It made sense to send about another 20 people and that’s probably a combination of the fact that it is still considered out of control and increased in size.”

She said the fire is generally moving in a northwest direction. She said hot weather can provide more available fuel for fires.

“Certainly it’s going to be hot for the firefighters working out there,” she said.

The fire grew from 50 hectares to 131 hectares on Monday and at 7:45 p.m. last night, the Regional District of Nanaimo declared a state of local emergency and issued evacuation orders and alerts for areas close to the fire.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue isn’t fighting the fire, but has plans in place if the fire were to reach the department’s jurisdiction.

“As it approaches our boder, we work with Coastal Fire Centre and the regional district in planning for that,” said Timothy Doyle, deputy chief with Nanaimo Fire Rescue. “There’s things like mapping we can do, there’s things like pre-alerts that are done … but we’re just not there yet.”

Doyle said his department is working co-operatively with City of Nanaimo public works on a department operating centre.

“It’s where you’d have your high-level resources, your decision-making resources to support an incident if it does escalate,” he said.

He said Nanaimo Fire Rescue wants to get across “key safety messages.”

“It’s wildfire season and there’s a high risk right now, so be careful and don’t discard cigarette butts, don’t have open-flame fires, don’t have backyard burns, those kind of things,” said Doyle.

