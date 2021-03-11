More explosions reported in downtown Penticton

The bomb squad has been called in where IED sites have been located in three locations

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. (Facebook)

RCMP in Penticton are investigating an additional scene linked to recent explosions. This time it’s near the creek bed at Industrial Ave. East and Main Street.

Over the past several days, Penticton police have been investigating reports of loud explosions occurring within various open areas around the city. Each of these explosions have occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported to police, said Const. James Grandy.

On March 11, Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), identified another scene linked to the explosion overheard near the Carmi Elementary School on March 8. This additional scene was identified near the creek bed at Industrial Ave East and Main St.

“Today, with experts from the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit, we will be collecting additional evidence at this location. The nearby elementary school has been engaged, with students remaining in class. The immediate area has been cordoned off, and we want to assure the public our detachment is devoting many resources to bring this case to a safe conclusion,” explained Cst. James Grandy.

The other two scenes were explosives were set off were at Carmi Elementary and King’s Park.

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

