More evacuation orders issued for Westside Road properties

Due to slope instability, evacuation orders have been declared for two Westside Road properties that were initially under evacuation alert.

The State of Emergency, declared by the Regional District of Central Okanagan, is a proactive approach that gives crews access to specific private properties to protect public infrastructure. As well, evacuation alerts for two properties in Ewing’s Landing have been upgraded to an Evacuation Order, according to a Central Okanagan Emergency Operations release.

Until further notice, a section Westside Road at Ewing’s Landing is open to single lane alternating traffic and is now operating at a 50 per cent load restriction for commercial vehicle traffic. For current road condition updates, visit DriveBC.

The two Ewing’s Landing properties currently under Evacuation Order:

8645 N Westside Road

8635 Westside Road

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is working on repairs to stabilize Westside Road after a landslide Tuesday morning affected the road. An evaluation of the situation continues. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time, said the COEO release.

