More evacuation orders from TNRD due to Sparks Lake wildfire

Properties in the Bonparte Provincial Park area are under an order to evacuate

More properties are under evacuation order from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre in Kamloops due to the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Submitted photo)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for properties in the vicinity of Bonaparte Provincial Park due to the Sparks Lake wildfire, which BC Wildfire Service estimates to be over 47,000 hectares in size.

Two properties in Electoral Areas “J” (Copper Desert Country), “O” (Lower North Thompson) and “P” (River and Peaks) have been ordered to evacuate, due to the potential danger to life and safety.

Residents of 4010 Jamieson-Spruce Grove FSR and 4360 Jamieson-Spruce Grove FSR, including other properties identified on the map, are being asked to leave the premises immediately.

Information for evacuees, including existing evacuation alerts and orders and a list of Emergency Support Services reception centres can be viewed on the Emergency Info BC website.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.

