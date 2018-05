A breach overnight of Keremeos Creek has prompted the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen to put out an evacuation alert for 61 properties in rural Keremeos.

Homes are on Earls Cres., Highway 3, Highway 3A, Middle Bench Road, and Upper Bench Road.

Some properties on this alert will overlap the previous alert issued on May 9 for concerns on the Similkameen River.

Exact numbers are included below.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.