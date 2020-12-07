More donations, more demand at the Comox Valley Food Bank

On Dec. 1, the CVFB officially welcomed David Reynolds as its new executive director

The Comox Valley Food Bank has experienced an increase in donations as the holidays approach, but more clients are also using the service. File photo

More clients, but more generosity is how the new executive director for the Comox Valley Food Bank describes the past few weeks at the non-profit organization.

David Reynolds recently joined the food bank and noted they are currently looking for donations of non-perishable food, along with fresh veggies and fruits. As the Christmas and holiday season approaches, he added seasonal items, such as cranberry or stuffing, are always welcome to fill the hampers.

While more demand on the organization is up, Reynolds said Valley residents are increasing their donations to help fill the need.

In March at the onset of the pandemic, the food bank made the decision to temporarily close its doors due to health concerns.

At the time, president Mitch Moncrieff told The Record it was a difficult decision, but they felt the need to socially isolate in response to government calls put the organization in a position where it felt the responsible thing to do was to close.

Less than a week after closing, they announced their reopening with new health authority protocols for the safety of both clients, staff and volunteers.

Now with the second wave of COVID-19 underway, Reynolds noted the food bank has remained operational but new protocols have impacted the number of clients they can serve at once and has slowed down their distribution. Their hours have remained the same but he added the higher volume of clients has slowly increased particularly within the last few months of the year.

In terms of donations, the CVFB is accepting them on-site (1491 McPhee Ave.) or in bins at various grocery stores throughout the Comox Valley. Cash donations can also be dropped off at their office.

On Dec. 1, the CVFB officially welcomed Reynolds as its new executive director.

“(Reynolds) brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills, which will help the food bank not only continue to provide much-needed support to our community but also help us look at ways to more effectively partner with other organizations in the Comox Valley so we can deliver even more value in the future,” said Sharon Langhorn, CVFB board chair.

Reynolds has lived in the Comox Valley for 20 years.

“Joining the Comox Valley Food Bank allows me to give back to individuals and other organizations that exist to make positive changes in the community,” he noted in a release.

“I look forward to working with the board and the dedicated staff and volunteers as we collaborate to implement positive and progressive changes that will allow the society to serve the growing needs of the Comox Valley for years to come.”

For more information, email comoxvfb@shaw.ca, or call (250) 338-0615.

