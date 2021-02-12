There are now 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Friday morning. (file photo)

More COVID cases recorded in Langley schools, 16 on exposure list

Three schools reported exposure events Thursday

  • Feb. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
More COVID-19 exposure events have been recorded at three Langley schools.

On Thursday evening the Langley School District sent a letter to families of Brookswood Secondary, Langley Fundamental Middle and Secondary, and Yorkson Creek Middle schools that an individual within each school community has tested positive for coronavirus.

“If you are receiving this letter, it means your child may have been at the school during this time; however, the exposure did not take place in their cohort or class(es),” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“If your child was exposed, you will receive an additional letter providing more information.”

A COVID-positive individual was at Brookswood Secondary on Feb. 4, at Langley Fundamental at Feb. 8, and at Yorkson Creek on Feb. 8, according to Fraser Health.

Previously, Brookswood Secondary also recorded an exposure event on Feb. 5.

There are now 16 Langley schools on Fraser Health’s exposure list as of Friday morning.

Public Health has initiated contact tracing.

“Public Health will only contact you if you or your child was directly exposed to COVID-19,” they said.

Parents are advised to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

“Follow current public health orders to limit spread of COVID-19 in the community and schools,” the health authority advises.

For more information about school exposures visit www.fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.

