More COVID-19 exposures reported at schools in Kelowna

Interior Health added additional schools and dates to their list of exposures

More schools in Kelowna have had reported exposures of COVID-19, according to Interior Health.

The Interior Health list added exposures for Dr. Knox Middle School on Mar. 30 and 31 and an exposure on April 6 for Kelowna Secondary School.

Independent schools Immaculata Kelowna, which had reported exposures on March 30 and 31, and Ecole de L’Anse-Au-Sable for April 1 and 6, are also on the list of exposures.

Mt. Boucherie Secondary in West Kelowna also had a reported exposure on April 6.

For Friday, April 9 Interior Health reported its highest number of daily cases yet with 132. The previous high of 122 was reported on Jan. 15, 2021.

