More cougar reports in downtown Pitt Meadows

Cougars have been known to approach right up to a house window where a household pet can be seen.

The Conservation Officer Service is asking Pitt Meadows residents to make sure their cats and small dogs are kept indoors, and keep their dogs on a leash while walking them, as there are multiple reports a cougar has been spotted in the city.

“The city has received reports via social media that there have been cougar sightings near the city centre in Pitt Meadows. Conservation Officers continue to monitor the situation,” said a Tuesday social media post by the City of Pitt Meadows.

That followed an earlier June 28 post by the city about a cougar sighting near the city centre.

Nicole Caithness, a conservation officer stationed in Maple Ridge, said they need to hear from the public. Report all cougar sightings immediately to the BC Conservation Office 1-877-952-7277. So far there have been only two reports about the Pitt Meadows cougar, and not from witnesses, but from people who reports in social media.

Witness reports will help determine if the predator has moved on, or is still in the area. It is also unusual behaviour for a cougar to linger in a backyard or urban area.

“Any time one is handing around, we want to know about it,” she said.

She said the big cat has likely left the area.

Caithness said there is information about what to do if you are confronted by a cougar: Make yourself big, back slowly away, never turn and run, and more best practices at wildsafebc.com