More contraband seized at Mission Institution

Second time this month that drugs and drug paraphernalia discovered

Staff at Mission Institution’s medium security unit have seized $17,800 worth of contraband.

On June 24, at about 9 p.m., the contraband was discovered and collected. Items seized include tobacco, amphetamines, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

Earlier this month, staff seized $49,000 worth of contraband.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone.

CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

A telephone tip line has been set up for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.