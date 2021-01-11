Christmas lights. (Dan Ferguson Langley Times)

More Christmas lights could shine on Vernon highway

City councillor proposes more holiday lighting for future winter season

A Vernon city councillor is hoping to ramp up the holiday spirit in the future with more Christmas lights along the highway.

Councillor Scott Anderson is ready to bring forward a notice of motion in two weeks time to see more decorative lighting added to streetlights along Highway 97.

Currently, a stretch of street lights are adorned with festive red strip lighting, but Anderson suggested the city “do those up a little bit.”

As added lights would cost more, chief administrative officer Will Pearce noted a bigger light show would be a service level increase to be considered in the 2022 budget.

