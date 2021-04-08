The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

More cases of COVID in Vernon elementary schools

Three more potential exposures at Coldstream and Vernon schools

Students at three more area elementary schools have had potential COVID-19 exposures.

Interior Health reports an April 1 exposure at Hillview Elementary, a March 30, 31 exposure at Coldstream Elementary and a March 29, 30 and 31 exposure at BX Elementary. The three latest announcements follow a potential exposure at Mission Hill Elementary March 30, 31 and April 1.

This is the first exposure at BX, while it is Hillview’s fourth.

The BX exposure is in a Grade6/7 split class, which is self-isolating until April 15.

