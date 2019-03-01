More bus service added between Kelowna, Kamloops and Vancouver

Ebus has added a third trip in both directions on the two routes on Fridays and Sundays

People who want to ride the bus between Kelowna and Vancouver now have more options.

Alberta-based Ebus, which stepped in after Greyhound stopped its service in Western Canada service last October, is adding additional trips on Fridays and Sundays to its schedule.

Starting immediately, Ebus will include three departures on Fridays and Sundays —up from two—on both the Kelowna-Vancouver and Kamloops-Vancouver routes.

The additional Friday trip will leave Kelowna at 1:15 p.m. and on Sundays at 6 p.m. From Vancouver, the additional Friday trips will leave at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The route includes stops in West Kelowna, Merritt, Hope , Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Surrey.

The company was already providing service from Kelowna daily at 9:10 a.m. and 5:25 p.m. and from Vancouver at 7:30 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.

Ebus also runs a route between Kelowna and Kamloops that includes a stop in Vernon. That route will continue to have two trips per day in each direction.

The route between Kamloops and Vancouver has also a third trip added each Friday and Sunday, with the additional buses leaving Kamloops for the Coast at noon both days and leaving Vancouver at 6 p.m. both days.

The company said the intention of the additional trips is to provide increased access for student travellers, as well as those looking to travel on weekends.

“We’ve been monitoring our ridership closely and to assist in increasing our post-secondary student passenger base, we think these extra trips will aid in that effort,” said Dean Wright, vice-president of Ebus parent company Pacific Western Transportation Group’s motorcoach division.

“We’re fortunate that in our operations, we have the opportunity to be nimble and respond to the needs of the marketplace, strategically setting our times to answer the call of our passengers and what we believe are their reasons for using our service.”

