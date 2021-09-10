More bookings available at COVID-19 clinic

An increase in demand has led Interior Health to confirm additional bookings

Ralph Cole receives the first of his two vaccinations from Fay Breck at the South Cariboo Health Centre. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)

The demand for COVID-19 vaccinations in 100 Mile House is high, with Interior Health confirming additional bookings were added locally this week.

Vaccination clinics are currently being held at the South Cariboo Public Health Centre every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made ahead of time online or by calling 1-833-838-2323, while drop-in appointments are also available with limited capacity.

“Our public health team monitors the availability of vaccination appointments daily, and each time an area’s appointments fill up, new spots are opened so we can best utilize our staff,” an Interior Health spokesperson told the Free Press Friday. “We can confirm that all nine of our rural/Cariboo clinics have openings next week, and yesterday we added new appointments for 100 Mile House.”

The Cariboo region has one of the lowest vaccination rates around the province, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

As of Sept. 2, the community health service area listed under Cariboo-Chilcotin has a 62 per cent coverage rate for second doses in the 18-plus age range; for the 12-17 year old range, that two-dose rate drops to 34 per cent.

Only the Nechako, Fort Nelson and Peace River North regions have lower rates, at 60, 53 and 51 per cent, respectively.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin region has a daily case rate of 40 per 100,000 population, for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.

melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter