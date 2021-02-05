Morden Mine tipple restoration work south of Nanaimo nears completion

Restoration work on the historic Morden Mine head frame and tipple, south of Nanaimo, is nearing completion. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Morden Mine headframe and tipple structure at Morden Colliery Historic Provincial Park stands tall, and now stable, too.

The concrete structure, located in South Wellington, south of Nanaimo, has been undergoing nearly a year of restoration work to replace sections of concrete that had been crumbling away and putting the structure, built in 1912, in danger of eventually collapsing.

READ ALSO: B.C. government commits $1.4 million to restore Nanaimo’s Morden Mine

Workers on site said Thursday was expected to be the last day to pour concrete and scaffolding surrounding the 22.5-metre-tall structure could start being dismantled Friday.

In April 2019 the provincial government committed $1.4 million to restore the structure, which is one of just two of its kind left standing in North America. At that time, the province said two months of stabilization work would be followed by more than a year of repair work.

Concrete used to repair the head frame and tipple was a mix that employed the same types of aggregates used to form the original structure to better match the texture and appearance of the original construction materials.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin