Moose Hide Campaign aims to end violence against women and children

Close to two million squares of moose hide have been distributed since 2011

Aboriginal support worker Raine Ravnborg offers Moose Hide Campaign pins and information Monday, Feb. 24 at the University of Northern British Columbia and College of New Caledonia North Cariboo Community Campus. (Lindsay Chung - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

At the North Cariboo Community Campus housing the University of Northern British Columbia and College of New Caledonia, aboriginal support worker Raine Ravnborg handed out many Moose Hide Campaign pins Monday (Feb. 24).

These small squares of moose hide produced by Indigenous women symbolize taking a stand to end violence against women and children and are a visual aspect of the national Moose Hide Campaign.

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence toward women and children.

Wearing the Moose Hide pin signifies your commitment to honour, respect and protect the women and children in your life and speak out against gender-based and domestic violence.

The inspiration for the campaign came to co-founders Paul Lacerte and his daughter, Raven, in 2011 during a moose hunt on their traditional Carrier territory along the Highway of Tears in northern B.C., according to the Moose Hide Campaign website. Since then, annual gatherings and ceremonial fasts have taken place, and close to two million squares of moose hide have been distributed in more than 1,000 participating communities, schools and organizations.

The Moose Hide Campaign encourages peoples to promote gender equity, healthy relationships and positive ideas of masculinity by speaking out against gender-based violence.

“Indigenous women are three times more likely to experience domestic violence than non-Indigenous women, and three times more likely than non-Indigenous women to be killed by someone they know,” states the campaign’s website. “Too many of our wives, daughters, sisters, aunties, mothers, grandmothers are not safe in their own home. Too many have been murdered or are missing. It is time for us to change this.”

A Moose Hide Campaign Provincial Gathering and Day of Fasting took place Monday, Feb. 24 in Victoria, while a Regional Gathering was held the same day in Prince George.

In Prince George, the University of Northern British Columbia partnered with Lheidli T’enneh Nation, the College of New Caledonia, Prince George Native Friendship Centre and the provincial Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation to host a full day of speakers, interactive sessions and displays.

Here in Quesnel, the Quesnel Tillicum Society/Native Friendship was handing out Moose Hide pins as well.

Visit moosehidecampaign.ca/get-involved/make-the-pledge to make the pledge to stop violence against women and children.

For more information about the Moose Hide Campaign, visit moosehidecampaign.ca.

READ MORE: ‘A long way to go’: UNBC hosts Moose Hide Campaign gathering on Feb. 24

