Moose FM’s stuff the truck fundraiser makes a stop in Burns Lake

Moose FM collected over $2500 in cash donations and dozens of non-perishable food items as part of their stuff the truck fundraiser in Burns Lake on Dec. 13. All the cash and items collected were donated to the Lakes District Food Bank. The annual fundraiser is done in partnership with the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. According to the most updated figures from Red Apple’s recent toy drive, over $2400 worth of donations was collected, with 10 per cent of that amount being donated to the food bank. (Flavio Nienow photo)

