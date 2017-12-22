Moose FM’s stuff the truck fundraiser makes a stop in Burns Lake

All the cash and items collected was donated to the Lakes District Food Bank

  • Dec. 22, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Moose FM collected over $2500 in cash donations and dozens of non-perishable food items as part of their stuff the truck fundraiser in Burns Lake on Dec. 13. All the cash and items collected were donated to the Lakes District Food Bank. The annual fundraiser is done in partnership with the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. According to the most updated figures from Red Apple’s recent toy drive, over $2400 worth of donations was collected, with 10 per cent of that amount being donated to the food bank. (Flavio Nienow photo)

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Alberni tree service workers keep Cathedral Grove clear in snowstorm
Next story
UPDATED: Guard overcome in drug reaction at Maple Ridge prison

Just Posted

Elizabeth Huisman

  • 18 hours ago

 

Castlegar Rebels shut out Grand Forks Border Bruins for 12th straight win

 

Letter: all I want for Christmas…

  • 1 day ago

 

Fencing goes up around White Rock’s Hillcrest Mall

 

Most Read