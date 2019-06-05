(Black Press file photo)

Months long leak leads to $5,715 water bill

The leak was discovered December 13, 2018, and was not fixed until February 26, 2019.

  Jun. 5, 2019
  • News

One Ladysmith resident was left with a $5,715 water bill this winter after a months long leak, and sought an adjustment from Town council.

The leak was discovered December 13, 2018, and was not fixed until February 26, 2019. This was due to irregular snowfall over that period, and the Town had to cut a section of sidewalk to gain access to the leak. As soon as the snow melted and the Town gained access the repair job was completed.

Ladysmith Waterworks Regulation bylaws state that the maximum adjustment amount is $3,000 per account. The town has received 17 requests to adjust water bills since January 1, 2019, and approved all of them, reducing water revenues by a total of $10,706. These adjustments were given mainly to residents who had leaks they were not aware of.

Town council voted in favour of adjusting the $5,715 bill.

