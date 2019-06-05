Month of May one of the warmest on record for two Cariboo cities

Environment Canada notes May was warmer than average with less rainfall than normal for B.C. cities

If you felt like May was warmer than usual this year, you would be correct.

According to Environment Canada, May 2019 was warmer than normal right across B.C with several stations recording one of their top five warmest Mays on record. There was also less precipitation than usual for many areas.

Two cities in the Cariboo made that top five list.

Overall, Williams Lake was 3C warmer than usual in May with an average monthly temperature of 12.6C compared to the normal monthly temperature of 9.6C.

Williams Lake, which ranked the second warmest May on record according to the BC Climate Statistics, also received only 88 per cent of its normal rainfall for May. On average Williams Lake sees 39.1 mm of rain in May. This year the lakecity area saw 34.2 mm.

Quesnel saw a 2.1C average temperature difference, with an average monthly temperature of 13.2C compared to the normal monthly temperature of 11.1C.

Quesnel only saw 35 per cent of its normal rainfall for the month of May, seeing 14.8 mm of total monthly rainfall when the normal amount for May is 42.6 mm. Quesnel ranked the fifth warmest May on record according to the BC Climate Statistics.

The city of Terrace received the highest ranking, Rank 1, with the warmest May on record by being 3.6C warmer on average with only 33 per cent of its normal monthy rainfall.

Other B.C. cities that ranked in the top five include Nanaimo, Comox, Abbtsford, Vernon and Smithers.

