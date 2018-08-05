The Monte Lake wildfire approximately 45 kilometres southeast of Kamloops. (Facebook/BC Wildfire Service photo)

Monte Lake wildfire ‘being held’

BC Wildfire Service doesn't expect the 60 hectare blaze to grow

  • Aug. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A blaze burning near Monte Lake is now considered being held.

“We are not expecting it to grow outside of its current perimeter,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update. “This fire is 100 per cent guarded with 100 per cent hose lay.

According to the service, 34 personnel are on site as of Sunday, Aug. 5 with four pieces of heavy equipment with air support available should it be required.

The wildfire, discovered Wednesday, Aug. 1, is currently mapped at 60 hectares and is burning seven kilometres south of Monte Lake. It is one of seven ‘wildfires of note’ in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Last year, the Martin Mountain wildfire, which burned in the Monte Lake area, grew to 150 hectares and destroyed a family’s home.

More information to follow as it becomes available. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

