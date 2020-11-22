Montane launches “Name That Trail” competition

Fernie bikers can name a little bit of history, with Parastone launching a “Name That Trail” competition on Facebook to name a new trail above Fernie.

“One of the most used trails in Fernie needs a name,” said Parastone trails manager, Pat Gilmar.

“The four kilometre adaptive green level trail starts at the Coal Creek parking area and takes you up to the Montane Hut. This trail gives you access to many other trails and stunning views along the way. It winds through thick berry patches in the summer, snow laden green forests in winter, crosses a few bubbling mountain streams and opens to ever-changing views of the majestic Elk Valley,” said Gilmar.

Parastone, with the help of The Guides Hut, is offering a $500 gift certificate for the best name via their Facebook event “Name That Trail”.

Parastone completed four kilometres of new multi-use trail above Fernie this summer, and also completed the 11 kilometre Montane Blue trail.

“Now that the trails are more established, the Parastone team felt it was time to complete the way-finding process, and part of that process is the naming of the adaptive trail,” said Gilmar.

Outdoors enthusiasts will have 16 kilometres of groomed multi-use trail for their enjoyment at Montane. Another 8 kilometres of roads will be for Nordic skiing only.

Gilmar explained that grooming will be done seven days a week, and encouraged users to respect what grooming is done as it is very time consuming and costly.

“A good reminder that if you are sinking more than an inch (post holing) please turn around and find a non-groomed trail or come back when the trail is hardened (set up). Montane will leave about 8 kilometres of other trails alone to the elements for snowshoeing and fat biking.”

You can find the “Name That Trail” competition on Montane Fernie’s Facebook page.

