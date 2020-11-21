Money welcome, toys are not, for annual Peninsula Santa’s Helpers drive

A toy drive that has helped hundreds of families each year for several years is underway again, but under a different format.

Carey Salvador, marketing coordinator and administrator with the Mary Winspear Centre, said this year’s toy drive by the Peninsula Santa’s Helpers will only accept monetary donations this year due to COVID-19.

“During these unprecedented times, we must continue to provide for those in need while keeping our staff and volunteers safe,” Salvador said in a statement. “Therefore, we will not be accepting any toy donations in person this year.”

Donations will go toward purchasing gifts on the Saanich Peninsula with a focus on what Salvador calls “supporting community businesses.”

RELATED: Peninsula Santa’s Helpers annual toy drive kicks off

The toy drive continues until Dec. 17.

Donations can be made online at marywinspear.ca or by calling 250-656-0275. Peninsula Santa’s Helpers’ Facebook page offers updates.

Peninsula Santa’s Helpers works directly with the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank to connect families in need, exclusively on the Saanich Peninsula, with support during the holiday season.

“Any and all support is graciously accepted. We know that the need is heightened this year due to the pandemic and we ask if you can support the Toy Drive, please consider contributing,” said Salvador.

Community partners alongside the Mary Winspear Centre include the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, Peninsula News Review and Sidney Business Improvement Area.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review