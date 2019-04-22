Monday sees rain with high of 10 C

Monday’s forecast is calling for periods of ran beginning early in the morning with a high of 10 C. (Black Press Media photo)

Monday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain beginning early in the morning with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 8 C with showers.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 5 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 14 C, clear overnight with a low of 4 C.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 6 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for sun with a high of 16 C, with an overnight low of 5 C.

