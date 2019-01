Stevens Road was partially closed Monday night about 7:30 p.m.

West Kelowna emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision just after 7:30 p.m., Monday.

The crash between a car and an SUV occurred on Stevens Road and McDougall Road.

One lane was closed along Stevens Road as emergency crews remained on scene.

No one was taken to the hospital from the scene.

