When Louis Creek residents looked out their windows first thing on Monday morning they were greeted by the aftermath of a heavy Easter Sunday snow storm that dumped up to 40 plus centimeters (or 16 plus inches) of the white stuff onto many local areas.

This photo was taken in Louis Creek, where snow depth was reported at 35.5 centimeters or just over 14 inches.

Perhaps putting those summer tires back on should be delayed for a week or two until Mother Nature is ready to let go of winter?