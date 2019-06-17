Monday mainly cloudy

Monday will be mainly cloudy clearing early in the afternoon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening with a low of 12 C. (Photo by Patrick Davies)

  • Jun. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Monday will be mainly cloudy clearing early in the afternoon with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening with a low of 12 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Thursday is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 10 C with some cloudy periods.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

