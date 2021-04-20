Monday brush fire causes damage to Rivervale home

A brush fire caused some damage to a home in Rivervale on Monday afternoon. Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Kootenay Boundary firefighters were called to a brush fire in Rivervale in the early afternoon on Monday.

The 9-1-1 of an wildland interface fire – which means structures are nearby – came into the regional fire department just before 3 p.m.

A crew of six from Station 374 Trail were on scene at the 300 block of Third Avenue within minutes.

Captain Grant Tyson reports the fire was under control shortly after 3 p.m.

“There was minor damage to the occupancy, as an alert neighbour tried to keep the fire away from the home,” Tyson said. “Regional fire rescue would like to remind everyone to discard of smoking materials safely.”

Trail Daily Times