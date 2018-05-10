Monashee reopened to single lane alternating traffic

Highway 6 at Angel Falls, 33 km west of the Needles ferry has washed out and is temporarily closed while a single lane bridge is installed. Alternate route is via Highway 23 and the TransCanada. (Photo via Facebook)

A temporary fix has been put in place allowing vehicle traffic to resume through Angel Falls on Highway 6. High water has washed the road out 33 km west of the Needles ferry landing. The only road over the Monashee was inaccessible for just over 24 hours while the Ministry of Transport [MOT] assessed the damage, removed damaged sections of the road and created a patch. The road was reopened to single lane alternating traffic Thursday at 8:00 P.M.

Bart Chenuz, MOT Area Roads Manager reported that there were no injuries and no homes were destroyed. The washout blew two culverts and caused a large section of the road to collapse at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 9. Updates will be made as they become available. DriveBC.ca is updated regularly by the MOT.