Moms-to-be in eastern Fraser Valley may be travelling further than they thought to deliver babies

Women planning on birthing at Chilliwack General Hospital this summer may have further to travel than originally thought: CGH is planning on diverting its patients to Abbotsford for the coming months. Photo by Trevor Gawdin

Parents-to-be in the eastern Fraser Valley who planned on delivering their children at Chilliwack General Hospital will soon have to temporarily go elsewhere to give birth.

Due to a reduction in the availability of obstetrician-gynecologists at CGH, patients scheduled to deliver there will be diverted to Abbotsford General Hospital starting at the end of June.

READ MORE: ‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

It’s unknown at this time how long the diversion will be in place, but it’s estimated to last anywhere from two to three months.

Members and stakeholders involved in pre- and postnatal patient care in the eastern Fraser Valley will be meeting Thursday morning (June 6) to discuss with Fraser Health the impeding diversion coming to CGH’s maternity ward, and how this affects patients across the entire Valley.

Black Press Media has reached out to Fraser Health for comment, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

@SarahGawdin on TwitterSarahGawdin on InstagramSarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.