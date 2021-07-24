Momich Lake wildfire in Shuswap reaches 4,200 hectares

The fire has been burning since July 7

The Momich Lake wildfire has reached 4,200 hectares as of July 24, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)

The Momich Lake wildfire 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm has nearly doubled in size to an estimated 4,200 hectares, according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

An evacuation order is in effect for one property in the Thompson Nicola Regional District’s Electoral Area O, while two other properties remain on evacuation alert.

The fire, discovered near Momich Lakes Provincial Park on July 7, was burning at roughly 2,500 hectares as of Thursday afternoon, July 22.

The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire. Crews are using 25 pieces of heavy equipment in attempts to contain the blaze, the service said. A structure protection unit is in place, working to protect the properties on alert and order.

A helicopter is now on scene fighting the fire as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

