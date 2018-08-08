Moe Gill running for mayor’s chair

Coun. Moe Gill has announced he will run for the mayor's seat this fall.

Longtime Abbotsford councillor Moe Gill has announced he will challenge incumbent Henry Braun for the mayor’s chair in this fall’s municipal election.

Moe made the announcement on a new Facebook page Wednesday morning. He has also launched a website, with the slogan “Go for Moe.”

Gill has served on council since 1996. His website says he wants to bring his experience to the mayor’s office.

On the site, he suggests that the city needs to grow faster than it is currently.

“I’ve watched Abbotsford go through a lot of changes since I first came to this community more than 40 years ago,” he writes on the site. “I believe that the strength of our community lies in the foundation we have built on agriculture and the diversity of cultures, all working together.”

He continues:

“However, I also believe Abbotsford needs to move much faster if we truly want to become the city we plan for. Communities around us are achieving the vibrant development and economic activity that we claim to champion, but we do not yet practice. I have the experience of knowing how government works and the motivation to take Abbotsford to the next level in our city’s growth.”

In addition to Gill and Braun, local activist Gerda Peachey and accountant Eric Nyvall have announced they will be running for the mayor’s seat this fall.

All of Gill’s fellow councillors have said they will be seeking re-election this fall.

Watch for more.