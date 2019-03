Michael Briones photo Delivery of the modular building units for the Parksville supportive housing projects are now being delivered at 222 Corfield Street. — Michael Briones photo

Modular building units for a supportive housing project are being delivered to the 222 Corfield site in Parksville.

Work is ongoing and the units trucked in Thursday and Friday morning have now been installed.

There were traffic delays but they were minimal.

