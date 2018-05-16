Modernized spa change rooms unveiled at the Kingfisher amidst ongoing renovations

The overhaul of the spa and resort is 75 per cent complete, according to facility GM

Multi-million dollar renovations at the Kingfisher Oceanside Resort and Spa reached a milestone this week, with the opening of the modernized men’s and women’s spa change rooms on Wednesday, May 16.

Italian tile dons the walls of the revamped change rooms, with leather benches underscored with back-lighting and personalized locker cubbies. The change rooms lead out to the facility’s pool and hydropath rooms.

Media representatives were given a tour of the facility on May 15.

Kingfisher general manager Aaron Greasley says the spa’s upgrades aim to increase the socialization aspect of going for a treatment.

“That’s kind of what they’re looking at, as far as how to take the spa experience to next levels,” he said.

The spa and resort’s new $300,000-plus Serenity Gardens project is also nearing completion. The newly landscaped courtyard features a stream flowing into a rock bed pond, miniature waterfalls, pathways, plants, and seven individual patio areas each with their own fire bowl.

After four months of work, Greasley said the renovations are about 75 per cent complete. Construction still remains on two wings of the resort, which will undergo $80,000-per-room upgrades later this spring and next year.

“It’s been four months of good progression,” said Greasley. “I wish it could have gone faster, of course, but for the amount of work going on simultaneously, from where we were back in the beginning to where we are now… people are floored by the impact visually of what we’re doing.”

The overhaul of the Kingfisher started in 2017, with upgrades to the resort’s two restaurants – the Ocean 7 and the Aqua Bistro.

Greasley said the renovations, which owner Bill Brandes predicted in January would cost an estimated $7 million, are aimed at bringing the Kingfisher up to a five-star facility.

“He’s looking to take his property — which he takes a ton of pride in, this is his pride and joy — and see it grow and develop into what he views it could be, which is that five star [status],” said Greasley.

“Whether he makes money from it is an irrelevant detail to him, to some degree.”

According to Kingfisher staff, prices at the spa will remain the same until November.