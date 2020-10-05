Mobile Irish pub brings good times to Victoria during pandemic world

Be your own bartender with travelling Irish pub

A new mobile Irish pub is now available in Greater Victoria for special events. (Provided by the Wild Rover)

If you can’t go to the pub, a new pub will come to you.

The Wild Rover, an authentic Irish pub – on wheels, has been two years in the making.

Danny Hamilton and Warren Crolly, two Irish expats, were chatting over drinks one Friday night and missing home when they decided to make “a little pub.”

“We didn’t have a house for the pub, so we put it on wheels,” said Hamilton.

The pair began construction almost two years ago, but ramped up their efforts as the pandemic took hold.

Hamilton said this is a great way for people to socialize who aren’t ready to go out just yet and want to stay contained in their social bubbles.

In the span of a weekend, Hamilton said the pub has gotten more than 100 inquiries.

The Wild Rover is advertised as being perfect for weddings, festivals, bachelor or bachelorette parties and special events.

The pub is operating under BYOB or “be your own bartender,” but Hamilton, who also owns the Axe and Grind, said in better times bartenders could be included. The bar doesn’t come with drinks, but those can be provided at an additional cost. Operators will help tap the keg and demonstrate how everything works.

The bar is given the “full COVID treatment,” between each use.

The Wild Rover will be making appearances around Greater Victoria in the future, which will be posted to the bar’s social media inviting people to come check it out.

