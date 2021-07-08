Mobile home community near Elko evacuated as crews respond to wildfire

A mobile home community at Caithness has been evacuated due to a nearby wildfire.

A small mobile home community between Jaffray and Elko has been evacuated due to a wildfire burning alongside the railway Thursday afternoon.

A tactical evacuation of the Caithness Mobile Home Park has been carried out by emergency services personnel, as South Country Fire Services and BC Wildfire Services crews and resources respond to a nearby wildfire.

The Caithness Mobile Home Park is located on Highway 3/93 southeast of Galloway.

The RDEK is in the process of setting up an ESS Reception Centre for residents evacuated from the community.

