Mobile health and mental health clinic funded for Kelowna

Funds designated for the Kelowna and District Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association

The Kelowna and District Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is receiving $242,400 from the Community Gaming Grants program to buy a mobile health and mental health clinic.

The Kelowna and District Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is receiving $242,400 from the Community Gaming Grants program to buy a mobile health and mental health clinic.

The local mental health association was one of 60 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. getting provincial investment in capital projects through the Community Gaming Grants program.

“I have personally experienced the positive impact that not-for-profit organizations have in strengthening communities, and I consider it vitally important that our government supports their work,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

RELATED: 100 MEN WHO GIVE A DAMN

“The first round of community gaming grants for capital projects generated tremendous enthusiasm and I am impressed by the quality and diversity of applications. Congratulations to all.”

In the first yearly intake of the grants for capital projects, the Province is investing $5 million in not-for-profit organizations undertaking capital projects that provide a community benefit and are accessible to the public.

“Investment in capital projects supports the longevity of the services that not-for-profit organizations provide,” said Diana Groffen, vice chair of the BC Association for Charitable Gaming. “The Capital Projects sector is a valuable addition to the Community Gaming Grants program by investing in the long-term success of B.C.’s charitable organizations.”

View the full list of Capital Projects sector recipients here.

SIGNATURE