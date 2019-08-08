Mobile glass blowing studio coming to Kimberley, hosting workshops

The Glass House Experience mobile glass blowing studio will be hosting workshops in Kimberley this October. (Glass House Experience file)

A new and exciting workshop is coming to Kimberley in October, giving those who participate the chance to learn how to blow glass with the Glass House Experience.

Taking place October 17 to 27, 2019, Mountain Grass Glass in Kimberley will be hosting the workshop through the mobile glass blowing studio, Glass House Experience.

In a press release, Larissa Manser of Glass House Experience explained that the Glass House is Canada’s only mobile, touring glassblowing studio that travels across the western provinces providing demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities.

“Hands on learners who love the idea of creating something useful, beautiful and personal should look at their schedule of classes,” reads the press release. “They offer a Taste of Glass class that teaches you the basics of glass blowing a simple drinking cup, paperweights or christmas balls.

“As well, the Glass House Experience offers a two hour class that enables you to create multiple pieces that you would help [to] design and implement. There is also a children’s class which allows children to experience the creation process.”

Mandy Patchin, owner and principal glass blower says they developed the mobile studio to share the creative process with anyone who is interested.

“We developed this type of studio to grow awareness of this ancient art, grow the glass blowing community, gain meaningful connections among different communities and share our creative ideas,” she said. “I appreciate the art of improvisation, and the theatrics of glass blowing, so it only felt natural to combine elements of a travelling attraction where fashionably appropriate humour and fire may co-exist.”

She adds creating a mobile glass blowing studio, which is generally done in a brick and mortar building, has its challenges, but to be able to reach more people, create memories, teach a new skill and facilitate healing with the ashes in glass program is a very rewarding process.

The ashes in glass program provides people who have lost a loved one or a pet the opportunity to combine ashes with a custom piece of art. They make family heirlooms, keepsakes and memorial pieces, working with each client individually. All that is required is a teaspoon of a loved one or pet’s cremated ashes.

“We’ve all lost someone close to us so we can relate to what our clients are going through, and to be a part [in] however small in the healing process, that’s where our heart is. The added bonus [is] that we can bring glass blowing to new areas where people may not otherwise get a chance to experience this art form,” said Patchin.

For more information, view the class descriptions and sign up for this unique event, visit www.ghxperience.com or check them out on Facebook.

