Mobile forensic unit remains in Whiskey Creek following discovery of 3 dead bodies

RCMP confirms officers will be processing the scene for a few more days

Mobile Forensic Response Unit on-site along a Whiskey Creek back road on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Three dead bodies and a fourth injured man, were discovered at the site on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Along Melrose Road in Whiskey Creek, an RCMP vehicle still blocks the entrance towards the gravel pit where three dead bodies were found Sunday afternoon.

A mobile forensic response unit is now on-site as part of ongoing investigations.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman of the Oceanside RCMP confirmed on Nov. 2 that investigators believe the bodies found along the Whiskey Creek back road were known to each other and suggested this incident was a targeted hit. Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) investigators are working hard to uncover facts and are enlisting expertise from several support units, added Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Operations Officer.

Cpl. Chris Manseau, RCMP division media relations officer, confirmed that officers will be processing the scene for a few more days. He was not able to provide further details into the specifics of the investigation at this time.

Manseau also confirmed that the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit B.C. has been notified of this incident, but are not currently engaged.

